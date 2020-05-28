J Balvin wants to drop some color into your closets with his vibrant fashion collection with Guess. Inspired by his album Colores and his home city of Medellin, the line includes bright pieces for men, women and children. While the reggaetonero has collaborated with U.S. fashion house on two capsule lines in the past, this new collection is special to the singer as he is giving fans an inside look at the beauty of Colombia.

“To have this huge global campaign with Guess, spotlighting the vibrancy of the people and culture of Medellin, it is another opportunity to show the world how beautiful and amazing Colombia is, and the surging artistic vibes throughout the city and country,” the Mi Gente singer said.

©Guess Guess x J Balvin Colores collection will be available starting June 5.

“The Colombia print is inspired by the country in which the campaign was shot, while the prism print is a blend of the five colors the collection is designed around. Swimwear is offered for both men and women and is seen alongside a variation of accessories including socks, bags and boxer briefs,” a brand representative added.

Ranging from red, yellow, green, blue and purple shades, the women’s collections boasts an assortment of figure-hugging bodysuits, joggers, cropped sweatshirts, tops, matching two-piece tracksuits and a denim jacket. Jumping on the tie-dye bandwagon, the 50-piece men’s collection include T-shirts, sweatshirts and joggers. As for the little ones in the family, kids can now shop from the exclusive line with their very own 26-piece collection that range from sizes 4-12.