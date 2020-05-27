D23 Expo 2019

Salma Hayek is breaking social distancing rules for one special lady

The Mexican actress reveals how she is spending quarantine with her loved ones

 Salma Hayek  had enough of social distancing rules and is spending her quarantine time with her special furry friend. Recently, the Mexican actress shared a picture with her dog Bee while breaking social distance. “In these corona times at least we can still kiss our dogs. 🐕” quipped the actress. Though she is trying to maintain physical distance, it seems that her special lady gets all the attention. A few months ago Salma also posted a picture of her doggie inside her $4,250 Bottega Venetta handbag which appeared very cozy.

Salma Hayek during quarantine©@salmahayek
Salma Hayek is breaking physical distance with her dog

Like many dog owners, Salma loves kissing her dog. She has also found innovative ways to stay busy in quarantine like making cocktails with ice cream for Mother’s Day and taking a break from makeup products. In a recent interview, she admitted that her best days are when she is not wearing makeup. And many celebrities have also halted their makeup routines to improve their skincare regime like Jessica Alba. “My favorite days are the days that you are not wearing makeup,” shared Salma on the interview. Aside from letting her skin breathe, Salma has been loyal to her cocktail recipes. She even shared a cocktail/smoothie recipe with mezcal. The cocktail included mint leaves, kiwi, ginger and the main ingredient, mezcal with 100% agave.

Salma Hayek during quarantine©@salmahayek
The Mexican actress is enjoying quarantine with Bee and reveals she enjoys giving her kisses

Besides her cocktail tutorials, Salma keeps an active social media account and also shared her concerns about the brutal death of George Floyd. Other celebrities such as Eva Longoria and Cardi B have voiced their thoughts and are raising awareness about the common pattern of African-American deaths in the presence of a police officer. “Enough was enough a long time ago. How many more lives and loved ones will need to be lost before this ends?” shared Salma on her post. Thankfully, her dog is keeping her company and good positive vibes during these unprecedented times.

