Salma Hayek had enough of social distancing rules and is spending her quarantine time with her special furry friend. Recently, the Mexican actress shared a picture with her dog Bee while breaking social distance. “In these corona times at least we can still kiss our dogs. 🐕” quipped the actress. Though she is trying to maintain physical distance, it seems that her special lady gets all the attention. A few months ago Salma also posted a picture of her doggie inside her $4,250 Bottega Venetta handbag which appeared very cozy.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek is breaking physical distance with her dog

Like many dog owners, Salma loves kissing her dog. She has also found innovative ways to stay busy in quarantine like making cocktails with ice cream for Mother’s Day and taking a break from makeup products. In a recent interview, she admitted that her best days are when she is not wearing makeup. And many celebrities have also halted their makeup routines to improve their skincare regime like Jessica Alba. “My favorite days are the days that you are not wearing makeup,” shared Salma on the interview. Aside from letting her skin breathe, Salma has been loyal to her cocktail recipes. She even shared a cocktail/smoothie recipe with mezcal. The cocktail included mint leaves, kiwi, ginger and the main ingredient, mezcal with 100% agave.