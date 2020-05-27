She’s the only lady in the house – and she’s a beauty! Ricky Martin took to his Instagram stories to share a rare look at his and Jwan Yosef ’s baby girl Lucia’s face. In the black and white photo, the Falta Amor singer kisses his baby girl on the cheek. Although the photo is black and white, you can see the adorable 15-month-old’s bright eyes and curly tresses. Lucia, who is the Queen of the household makes precious appearances on both of her father’s social media.

©@ricky_martin Ricky Martin shared a rare photo of his one-year-old daughter

In January, the adorable little lady was showered with kisses by her father Jwan in a sweet photo. “My everything. My Lulu,” the artist wrote. In the photo, little Lucia looks directly into the camera with her beautiful blue eyes.

Ricky, 48, and Jwan, 36, welcomed their daughter in December 2019. The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer admitted that their little lady already has the men in her life in the palm of her little hand. “She has a powerful hand that tells you where she wants to go and what she wants to eat and that‘s it,” Ricky told Extra.

The star added about the daddy’s girl: “I mean she‘s going to be able to control me!“ In addition to their baby girl, Ricky and Jwan are proud fathers to 11-year-old twins Mateo and Valentino and their adorable baby boy Renn. Fatherhood has been quite the job for the musician and the artist. The duo have been filling their hearts in quarantine with their four children. So far, Ricky has taken to social media to share pictures snapped by his son. While Jwan has given the world a look at their adorable baby boy.