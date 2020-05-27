Summer is quickly approaching which means it’s time to switch from sweats to sweat shorts and maybe do some fumigating around your house. Otherwise, you might end up like Thalía , who had a surprise visitor at her home – a gigantic spider! What‘s truly fascinating though is how unfazed she is by the leggy intruder who entered her home. The Mexican singer captured the large creepy crawler walking around a corner of her ceiling, but you know it wouldn’t be like Thalía if she didn’t sing about it.

“Ya llegaron los visitantes...ya están llegando los visitantes,” she sang, which translates to “the visitors are here, the visitors are arriving.” The 48-year-old made no big deal of it and simply moved on with her day. It’s unclear how or if she even got rid of that thing, but perhaps her calmness and composure are due to the overexcitement of her upcoming children’s album.

©GettyImages The Mexican singer had the best reaction to the huge spider inside her home

The Amor A La Mexicana singer has been hinting at the release of the second volume of Viva Kids featuring many of the singer’s all-time hits with it expecting to drop on May 30. Despite the current circumstances, Thalía hasn’t lost her incredible sense of humor and optimism.

©@thalia This was the intruder inside Thalía’s home

The brunette beauty has been bringing at-home content to her fans by keeping active on her social media accounts, including Tik Tok, where she transforms into all kinds of hilarious characters.