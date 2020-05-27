Sofia Vergara ’s household is stress free! The America’s Got Talent judge opened up about her extended time at home with her husband Joe Manganiello , her 27-year-old son Manolo and 27-year-old niece Claudia. “We‘ve been lucky that we’ve been able to be comfortable,“ she told People magazine in an interview. ”We don’t have to be on top of each other. So that has helped. [Joe] works out at the gym, while I’m recording some things or he has his Zoom meetings in his office. We’ve been lucky that we can escape. Everyone does their own thing. I think that’s why we haven’t had one fight yet.”

©@sofiavergara Sofia Vergara shared that she and Joe Manganiello have not had a fight since quarantine

The Manganiello-Vergara household’s secret, teamwork. “I don‘t cook. My son is the one that cooks actually. We’ve been very lucky in that he loves it and he makes sure that we’re all fed. He’s always the one that’s always in the kitchen,” the 47-year-old added. ”My niece is in charge of the dishes and making sure that the kitchen is clean. Then I am in charge of organizing and disinfecting. My husband is in charge of feeding the dogs and opening the mail. I’m giving everyone a job, a title.”

Sofia’s followers have gotten a glimpse of what life has been like at her home in California. The Colombian beauty has been spending her time with her fur babies by the pool, attending Zoom weddings and enjoying the delicious meals whipped up by her son. Most of all, it’s been about quality family time. “We haven‘t had a bad time. And it’s because we’ve also had the family together,” she said. “I try to make an event out of everything to entertain everyone. So it hasn’t been that bad.”