Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were one of the many celebrity couples that made it clear staying home was of the utmost importance. Since then, fans have been able to witness some of the very special moments that the couple has shared with their respective children JLo’s twins Emme and Max and A-Rod’s girls Ella and Natasha. Someone who was missing from the family photos and videos? Jennifer’s mom and Alex’s soon-to-be mother-in-law Guadalupe Rodríguez. But despite the distance, the actress and singer reveals that she has become even closer to her mother.

©@arod Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez set a great example as to what families should be doing during quarantine

As quarantine continues to extend, Jennifer has had to postpone some of her plans for the year, freeing up more of her always busy schedule. During a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon, the singer opened up about how she and her mom didn’t used to talk much prior to the pandemic. “You know what? I didn’t used to call my mom very often before all of this,” explained the mamá-of-two. She admitted that the addition of the phone calls with her mom has helped her find more happiness within her life. She expressed, “Now, I’m going to call her every day, even after this ends, because I’ve been speaking to her every day.”