Serena Williams and her two-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian have a very close bond. As her only child, she’s often hanging out with her famous mom – whether she’s working or working out. But that doesn’t mean she’s always paying attention to everything her mom does. As shown in one of the tennis champion’s recent Instagram posts, Olympia is happy drifting off into her own little world regardless of her surroundings. The 38-year-old shared a couple of photos where her toddler is being entertained with a tablet while she’s exercising, and it made us LOL.

“There are two types of people…” she jokingly captioned. The second photo zooms in on little Olympia, who appears to be laser-focused on whatever virtual activity she was doing at the moment. Although this allowed Serena to concentrate on her workout, it was definitely a moment worth documenting as her daughter didn’t seem even a bit slightly interested in her exercises.

©@serenawilliams Serena shared a snap in which her daughter is keeping herself entertained

But it’s not always like that for the mother-daughter duo. Earlier this month, the fashion designer and her mini-me bonded over Serena’s morning skincare routine. The mom-of-one shared a video in which the two are matching in floral lounging sets while Serena does her morning rituals, and Olympia copies her every move. The adorable clip isn’t only heart-melting but it also solidifies their tight relationship.

©@serenawilliams Olympia was laser-focused with her tablet

As an only child, Olympia isn’t only mommy’s favorite, but daddy’s favorite too. Alexis Ohanian and his favorite little girl have been giving us food envy in the kitchen department while cooking up all kinds of delicious meals amid the quarantine.