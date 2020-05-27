There is some good news coming out of the Happiest Place on Earth. Walt Disney World has announced plans to reopen the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 and SeaWorld on June 11. Epcot and Hollywood Studios will open on July 15. Similar to Universal’s reopening plans, guests and employees will be required to wear face masks and temperatures will be checked regularly.

Speaking of good news, John Krasinski has sold his Some Good News channel to ViacomCBS so the show can continue. “I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I‘m going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff,” John shared to The Office co-star Rainn Wilson during his Instagram Live series Hey There, Human. ”More than that... writing, directing, and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much.”

Emilio Estefan has a new hit inspired by current times. The Wailers along with Farruko, Shaggy, Cedella Marley and her son Skip Marley perform the inspiring One World, One Prayer. “When I wrote the song about 2 years ago, I wrote it thinking about how we, as human beings, have to love each other more, be kinder to each other and to nature,” said Emilio Estefan, who also reaffirmed that we need a world with less separation of race, religion and politics. ”Who would have thought that we would be living this current situation and that the message of” One World, One Prayer ”would resonate so strongly? We need to appreciate the simple things in life and especially the love that begins with our families and extends to our community and beyond ... because in the end we are all One World, One Heart!”

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia joined their parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe for a moment of silence on Wednesday to remember the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.



The ESPYs are the latest awards show that will be going virtual. Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will host the two-hour broadcast airing June 21 on ESPN.

A week later, the BET Awards will celebrate its 20th anniversary and the network’s 40th in their own virtual ceremony on June 28. In a press release, executives noted that the show will happen “using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content. The stars will be a part of it and viewers won’t be disappointed as it will be a ”celebration of black love, joy, pride, and power.”