Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady put their relationship to the test! The supermodel and the Quarterback participated in the viral #CouplesChallenge and the results are just as great as you would expect. While the game is typically played by just the couple – the pair had one more person on hand to chime in with answers. Tom, 42, and Gisele, 39, were joined by their ten-year-old son Benjamin. The couple sat in front of the camera with their eyes close as they pointed to each other in response to the questions.
If you look closely, you can see little Benji’s finger in the background. Things start off with everyone disagreeing on things such as who apologizes first, the funny one and the best driver. Everyone can agree that Gisele eats the most and the healthiest, is the best singer and the most annoying when hungry.
When it comes to Tom, the family agrees that he’s the most patient, needs the most attention, the most stubborn, the biggest baby when sick, the person who works out the most and the one who spends the most money and has the most clothes. Benji took the cake with the final question admitting that he is the one who is never wrong and proudly stands up to point at himself behind his parents’ back.
Tom and Gisele have been married since 2009. In addition to their son, they are parents to seven-year-old Vivian. Tom is also proud father of 13-year-old Jack. Things have been sweet as the family has made the transition from New England to Florida. However, in April, Tom opened up about a season in their marriage where things were far from perfect.
“A couple of years ago...she didn‘t feel like I was doing my part for the family and she felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house,” he shared during an interview with Howard Stern.
“And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I’d be like, ’Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get into my football training,’ and she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you gonna do things for the house? When are you gonna take the kids to school and do that?’” Tom recalled the former Victoria’s Secret supermodel reminding him that his dreams weren’t the only thing that mattered. “I had to like, check myself because she‘s like, ’I have goals and dreams too...so you’d better start taking care of things at the house.”