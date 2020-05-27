Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady put their relationship to the test! The supermodel and the Quarterback participated in the viral #CouplesChallenge and the results are just as great as you would expect. While the game is typically played by just the couple – the pair had one more person on hand to chime in with answers. Tom, 42, and Gisele, 39, were joined by their ten-year-old son Benjamin. The couple sat in front of the camera with their eyes close as they pointed to each other in response to the questions.

©@gisele Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Couples Challenge was crashed by their son

If you look closely, you can see little Benji’s finger in the background. Things start off with everyone disagreeing on things such as who apologizes first, the funny one and the best driver. Everyone can agree that Gisele eats the most and the healthiest, is the best singer and the most annoying when hungry.

When it comes to Tom, the family agrees that he’s the most patient, needs the most attention, the most stubborn, the biggest baby when sick, the person who works out the most and the one who spends the most money and has the most clothes. Benji took the cake with the final question admitting that he is the one who is never wrong and proudly stands up to point at himself behind his parents’ back.