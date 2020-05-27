Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ’s daughter, Shiloh , celebrates her 14th birthday on May 27, 2020, and her father is “so proud,” according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight . “Shiloh is close to both of her parents. All the kids have been looking forward to Shiloh‘s birthday and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake,” the source said. “Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters.”

Aside from Shiloh, the famous former couple shares kids, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor and the Maleficent star first filed for divorce in 2016 and became legally single in April 2019 when a judge ruled their marriage was officially over. Despite their separation, the Hollywood stars have managed to co-parent and remain civil for the sake of their children.

©GettyImages Shiloh celebrates her 14th birthday on May 27

The source stated, “Brad‘s kids are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children. He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far.”