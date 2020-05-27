Demi Lovato ’s boyfriend has his eyes on another woman! The Tell Me You Love Me singer caught her beau Max Ehrich having a special moment with her dog Ella. “Ella, are you trying to steal my man,” she quipped to the camera as her darling dog looked down at Max, who was holding on to another one of her dogs, from the top of the couch. Max and Ella have gotten some snuggles in the past. Last week, the I Love Me singer and Max packed on the PDA during a sweet photo session.

©@ddlovato Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Max Ehrich has gotten the seal of approval from her puppies

Demi, 27, and Max, 28, snuck in a few kisses as they posed for a mirror selfie in one photo. Making sure their babies were not left out, the pair posed in the camera with Demi’s two pups – who got extra love and heart emojis. The pair have been spending quality time indoors together.

Fans got an inside look at their budding quarantine romance when they appeared in the Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Stuck With U music video. Demi and Max joined a host of other celebrities and fans in the at-home, music video.