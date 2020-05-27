Demi Lovato ’s boyfriend has his eyes on another woman! The Tell Me You Love Me singer caught her beau Max Ehrich having a special moment with her dog Ella. “Ella, are you trying to steal my man,” she quipped to the camera as her darling dog looked down at Max, who was holding on to another one of her dogs, from the top of the couch. Max and Ella have gotten some snuggles in the past. Last week, the I Love Me singer and Max packed on the PDA during a sweet photo session.
Demi, 27, and Max, 28, snuck in a few kisses as they posed for a mirror selfie in one photo. Making sure their babies were not left out, the pair posed in the camera with Demi’s two pups – who got extra love and heart emojis. The pair have been spending quality time indoors together.
Fans got an inside look at their budding quarantine romance when they appeared in the Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Stuck With U music video. Demi and Max joined a host of other celebrities and fans in the at-home, music video.
The pair shared a sweet kiss as they slow danced to the song. Demi and Max were first spotted together in Los Angeles in March when they stepped out for a (safe) store run. The pair confirmed their love almost a month later, when the Will and Grace actress was spotted crashing his Instagram stories.
Demi’s relationship with Max comes a few months after she called it quits with Austin Wilson. In April, the Cool for the Summer singer opened up about her vision of love. “When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything. People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.’”