While in quarantine, Cardi B has been hitting us up with some pretty relatable content. The 27-year-old rapper has always kept it real with her fans, but her latest posts make us feel as though she’s our best friend rather than, you know, an award-winning, international superstar. The Money rapper took to Instagram to share a short video looking hot as ever in a teeny black bikini, a matching sarong wrap, and a pair of heeled sandals. Her hair was up in a dramatic updo, and she even accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and a bracelet.

The clip begins with Cardi modeling and walking towards the camera before the sarong drops to her feet, fully exposing her flat abs. But next thing we know, she turns to her profile and lets her belly out before exiting the frame. The mom-of-one hilariously captioned the clip with: “Suck it in life.” And we couldn’t agree more!

©@iamcardib Cardi B claims she had to suck in her stomach for this stellar bikini photo

Ahead of the video, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared an ultra-sexy photo featuring the same black bikini while hanging poolside. This time she styled it with a pair of golden, gladiator-inspired heels and gilded jewelry to match. The performer looks amazing in the outdoor shot showcasing her stellar figure.