George Floyd was another African-American man who died on Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer. After distressing footage was released to the public, many celebrities are demanding justice for George and reignite questions about racial terrorism. Recently, Ahmaud Arbery’s egregious murder also have raised awareness about hate crime and other injustice. In the video recorded by a bystander, George seems to be gasping for air while the officers restrained him. “I can’t breath,” said George while the officer had his knee pressed on the man’s neck. George died during custody and it follows a pattern of African-Americans dying in the presence of a police officer.
Eva Longoria posted a recent image on social media with the caption, “My heart hurts every time I read the news! When will this stop?? Please help our country regain its humanity! We are all humans who deserve to be protected.” The Desperate Housewives actress calls for action to fight for justice for the endless racial discrimination and abuse of the nation. Cardi B also joins the conversation with her fans and expressed her concern with a thoughtful message, “Enough is enough! What will it take? A civil war? A new president? Violent riots? It’s tired! I’m tired! The country is tired! You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE! And how America is really not the land of the free!”
Why?!!!!!!! My heart hurts every time I read the news! When will this stop?? Please help our country regain its humanity! We are all humans who deserve to be protected. Not killed. Please don’t write any stupid comments. If you are not outraged by this, then unfollow me. #DontLookAway #Repost @therealdebramessing ・・・ Please watch the video of George Floyd being murdered by four white policemen. Find the one that’s the whole ten minutes. Bear witness to his painful last moments. Listen as he begs the cops to let him breathe. As he calls for his mama. As he tells them they are killing him. As he gasps his final breaths. Watch as these cops do nothing, except hold him down and watch as he dies. It’s unbearable to see, but we must. To ignore this terrorism, to turn our back on this injustice, to close our eyes to this suffering make us complicit to the endless racial terrorism that is happening in communities all over our nation. The video fucked me up, I imagine it will you too, but please watch it and then call the Minneapolis DA’s office at 612-348-5550 and demand they press charges. #dontlookaway #justiceforgeorgefloyd #racialterrorism #injustice #icantbreathe #watch #revolutionofthesoul #offthematintotheworld #sayhisname Repost: @seanecorn
Katie Holmes shared George’s image with a quote by James Baldwin “It is certain, in any case, that ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.” Other celebrities expressed heartbreaking messages of George’s tragedy including Demi Lovato who expressed “This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER.” As we continue to navigate the uncharted waters of justice many are voicing their concerns to end brutal deaths.