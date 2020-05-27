Eva Longoria posted a recent image on social media with the caption, “My heart hurts every time I read the news! When will this stop?? Please help our country regain its humanity! We are all humans who deserve to be protected.” The Desperate Housewives actress calls for action to fight for justice for the endless racial discrimination and abuse of the nation. Cardi B also joins the conversation with her fans and expressed her concern with a thoughtful message, “Enough is enough! What will it take? A civil war? A new president? Violent riots? It’s tired! I’m tired! The country is tired! You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE! And how America is really not the land of the free!”

Katie Holmes shared George’s image with a quote by James Baldwin “It is certain, in any case, that ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.” Other celebrities expressed heartbreaking messages of George’s tragedy including Demi Lovato who expressed “This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER.” As we continue to navigate the uncharted waters of justice many are voicing their concerns to end brutal deaths.