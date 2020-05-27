Nick Cordero’s showing signs of improvement again. On Tuesday, his wife Amanda Kloots shared his doctors were showing “some success” after his being placed in a prone position, which means he lays on his stomach for a certain period of time to help with breathing. “They are seeing some improvements with his oxygen and gas exchange rates when they do that, so that was really good and promising,” she said. The mom-of-one also revealed that the Broadway star has been given new antibiotics and ”a high dose of vitamin C to start to work on his immune system. All these little things seem to be slowly helping and we‘re just keeping our fingers crossed that these things will continue to see some improvements.”

©@amandakloots Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda shared an update that shows he is improving

Governor Andrew Cuomo had his daughter Mariah by his side as he opened the New York Stock Exchange after being closed for two months since March 23. After the ringing of the bell, his daughter announced the winner of the New York State face mask PSA search during his daily press briefing from 11 Wall Street. Out of the 600 submissions, the winning ad is called ‘We love New York’ by Bunny Lake Films out of Brooklyn. “Wear the mask, and this is almost a point of cultural communication,” the governor said. “Wearing a mask is now cool. I believe it’s cool. If I could [I’d] sign an executive order that says wearing a mask is officially cool.”

The runner up was Natalia Bougadellis and Emory Parker. “They finished in 2nd place by only about 500 votes (out of nearly 200K votes cast),” the politician wrote on Twitter. “Well done.”