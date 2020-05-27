Nick Cordero’s showing signs of improvement again. On Tuesday, his wife Amanda Kloots shared his doctors were showing “some success” after his being placed in a prone position, which means he lays on his stomach for a certain period of time to help with breathing. “They are seeing some improvements with his oxygen and gas exchange rates when they do that, so that was really good and promising,” she said. The mom-of-one also revealed that the Broadway star has been given new antibiotics and ”a high dose of vitamin C to start to work on his immune system. All these little things seem to be slowly helping and we‘re just keeping our fingers crossed that these things will continue to see some improvements.”
Governor Andrew Cuomo had his daughter Mariah by his side as he opened the New York Stock Exchange after being closed for two months since March 23. After the ringing of the bell, his daughter announced the winner of the New York State face mask PSA search during his daily press briefing from 11 Wall Street. Out of the 600 submissions, the winning ad is called ‘We love New York’ by Bunny Lake Films out of Brooklyn. “Wear the mask, and this is almost a point of cultural communication,” the governor said. “Wearing a mask is now cool. I believe it’s cool. If I could [I’d] sign an executive order that says wearing a mask is officially cool.”
The runner up was Natalia Bougadellis and Emory Parker. “They finished in 2nd place by only about 500 votes (out of nearly 200K votes cast),” the politician wrote on Twitter. “Well done.”
Congrats to @BunnyLakeFilms, the winner of NY's #WearAMask Ad Contest. Thank you to everyone who participated in the contest, shared videos with us and voted. Here's the winning video. #NewYorkTough pic.twitter.com/2rN6DeUF3j— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 26, 2020
Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson played against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in a round of golf for The Match: Champions for Charity that raised $20 million for COVID. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback and the legendary golfer may have lost, which in itself would probably lead to banter among the players, but it was what happened at the seventh hole that guaranteed it! When Gisele’s husband was bending down to retrieve his ball, he split his pants right down the middle. As the moment went viral, Tom took to Twitter and wrote: “Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess…”
Next time I’ll make sure to be wearing my @UAGolf pants 🤦♂️ #LessonLearned https://t.co/GauGM9ZLdl— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020
Boyz II Men have released a new song for a sweet reason, Daily Harvest’s new Scoops. To celebrate, the group is kicking off a lip-sync contest on Instagram where 250 lucky fans who enter will win a spot to our Boyz II Men Serenade.
Ever want to be in a chat with George Clooney , Charlize Theron , Blake Lively and more? Thrive Philanthropy is launching the first-ever Connect Summit. During the two day virtual conference on June 23 and 24, Hollywood and philanthropy come together for panels and conversation.
With many of the international film festivals like Cannes and being canceled due to the coronavirus, Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube are launching We are One: A Global Film Festival for free on May 29. The ten-day virtual celebration of film, documentaries and more will highlight programming from over 35 countries.
American Eagle and Aerie are now selling masks for a good cause. The reusable masks are $19.95 and feature an antimicrobial (kills microorganisms/stops their growth) finish. Every mask purchased will have 20% of the sale will go to Crisis Text Line.