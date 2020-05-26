At only 23, Lele Pons has faced all kinds of challenges, including her battles against various mental disorders, which she has faced since she was a child. In addition to this, there have some family situations she’s had to face, such as the separation of her parents. In the second episode of The Secret Life of Lele Pons, the young singer told her fans about her father‘s preferences and shared how she felt when she found out.

©@laponseria Lele and her father have a very close bond

When she was little, her parents, Anna Maronesse and Luis Pons made the decision to separate and soon, Lele realized her father‘s sexual preferences. Despite the great surprise, she understood very quickly and since then, she became her father’s number one confidant. “I found out that my dad was gay when I was little. It was hard for me at first. It was hard because I was repeating him saying he was gay until it sounded right in my head.”

©@laponseria Lele quickly understood her father’s sexual preferences

Eleonora, worldly known as Lele, assured that she wanted to understand her dad 100%. “When my dad told me he was gay, it was a surprise, but I didn‘t judge him. I tried so hard to understand it and eventually I did. I was like ’ok you are gay, I want to understand how you feel and what made you decide to marry mom, why did you decide to tell me now, I just want to understand everything.”