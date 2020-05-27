©Stefano Trovati/SGP “We had not planned this baby, but when we found out it was on the way…the surprise turned into a wish come true,” they admitted to us while posing in the garden in front of the house.

And Sharon burst onto the scene.

“Yes, Sharon appeared, and from the first moment I saw her, I knew I wanted her to be the mother of my child. It was perfect, although we honestly didn’t plan on being parents now, but, we are happy.”

You must have been very sure to immediately realize that you were standing before the woman you wanted to spend the rest of your life with.

“I could tell by the serenity that Sharon conveyed to me from the first moment we met. She is an intelligent woman with a good soul. It really is something transcendental if you consider that this person is going to be the mother of your child and that she is going to be part of your life forever.”

Sharon, I’m sure you remember the moment you met each other.

S: “It was two years ago, and I remember that we were shooting one of the videos of Gian in Miami.”

G: “Back then, I seemed like the type of man that women cannot trust.”

But, on occasions, looks can be deceiving.

“I was always a very loyal man, very honest and respectful, but let‘s say that I was not the man that a mother would want for her daughter...”

And it was there that you saw Sharon for the first time.

“Yes, on the set where we were shooting the video. I saw an incredibly sexy girl…and I said to myself, ‘Well, well, a Latina Reggaeton lover. Let’s go over there!’ Little did I know that I was standing in front of the future mother of my child and the woman who would make me suffer the most to win her over. She made me suffer a lot, that’s for sure. I thought that that same night she would fall into my net (he laughs), but I was wrong.”

Gian is the type of man to make an impression on you as soon as you meet him.

“Seeing him for the first time was impressive because he radiates an energy that fills the room. He is a force of nature. When Gian arrived, everyone turned around to see him and you could feel the impact of that energy.”

©Stefano Trovati/SGP The Italian businessman is looking forward to this new chapter of fatherhood. “From the first moment I saw Sharon, I knew that she was the woman I would spend the rest of my life with because of the serenity she conveyed to me.” More than one hundred tattoos cover his body. The first one represents his father’s firm, that he had done when he lost him, when he was thirty-three years old. From then on, he started to tell the stories of his life on his skin.

Sharon, you don’t seem that far along.

“I am three months in. This is the stage when you get nausea and dizziness, but I have Gian‘s daily support. My gynecologist is in Miami because I am an American citizen, but I also have one here in Italy.”

Everything seems to indicate that you want the baby to be born in the United States.

“Yes, God willing.”

Even if you, Gian, speak to the baby in Italian.

“I think that I should speak to him in Italian, and Sharon will in Spanish. We will both speak to him in English too.”

It is such a gift to be able to speak many languages.

“It is, yes. I hope that our child will be a citizen of the world.”

It seems as if you want a little girl.

“Of course. We are waiting for the new ultrasound so that we can be sure.”

By your gesture, Sharon….

[Laughs] “Well in the last ultrasound the gynecologist said to us that, ‘It could be a boy.’ Honestly, he was not disappointed, but he had had the idea of having a baby girl in his head.”

©Stefano Trovati/SGP In the dining room, having fun and dressed in casual home clothes, Gianluca tells us, “Fatherhood is such a new experience for me, that I want to face this test and see if I am a good father. And if I succeed, then I am open to having a second child.” He adds, “the decoration of the house is coherent with the idea that my style has no style.”

Gian, Sharon is 25 years old, but, everything seems to indicate that the difference in age between you two does not concern you in any way.

“Not at all... if it doesn’t bother her. Even though I have this white beard, my enthusiasm is that of a child.”

But not when it comes to wisdom!

“Without a doubt, because my life is that of a 52-year-old man who has lived through things that have made him mature a lot.”

It costs a lot to always be on top.

“When you work at a certain level, many times you are left alone with all the responsibility resting on your shoulders.”

And that tends to grow.

“A lot, to the point of being about to lose everything you have achieved, as in my case.”

You have just bought a house in Miami.

“We have a penthouse, but we decided to buy a larger villa in which we can watch our son…or our daughter… grow up in.”

For your mother, the fact that you have made her a grandmother must have been...

“Ah my mother…Whenever I talk about her, I get excited and very emotional. She has fought two cancers during her life, the first cost her a leg because it was cut to the hip ... but she won the battle in the end.”

Gian, if it is very painful to talk about, we can change the subject.

“No, on the contrary. It makes me happy because she is an example to me for so many reasons. I have never in my life seen anyone fight pain like she did. Her dream in life was for me to give her a grandchild. She is a tenacious woman, always smiling ... she has never given anything up for lost. She has never given up. It’s incredible. When I told her that she was going to be a grandmother, she cried for two whole days.”