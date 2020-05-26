Bad Bunny ’s latest photoshoot was captured through the lens of his longtime love Gabriela Berlingeri. The couple made history when the Latin Trap superstar appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine’s June edition and was photographed from Puerto Rico by his girlfriend. What was Gabriela’s inspiration for the historic quarantine shoot? “I want people to notice his lips. His skin. His eyes,” she told the magazine. “I find him so beautiful. Until recently, the Vete singer and the jewelry designer’s love has been kept under wraps.

©GettyImages Bad Bunny and Gabriela met in 2017

The pair who have been dating since 2017, revealed exactly how they met. “Nos conocímos pecando/We met while sinning,” he quipped while quoting Daddy Yankee. “I met her around three years ago,” the Yo Perreo Sola added. “It was after I sang at a Zion and Lennox concert, here in Puerto Rico. I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio admitted that part of keeping the love alive between him and his leading lady is comedy. “I like to make lots of jokes, he shared. “I like to make her laugh. I’m always playing and always doing something fun.”