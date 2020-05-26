Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ’s wedding day will not be in the near future. The World of Dance star opened up about putting a pin in her upcoming nuptials. “Nobody knows,” the 50-year-old said on Today. “There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. You know, it’s disappointing on one level.” JLo and Alex got engaged in March 2019, and were supposed to tie the knot this summer in Italy after a packed work schedule.

“After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off which is what we’re doing right now,” the Dance Again singer shared. “But at the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but everything is kind of on hold right now.”

As a result, Jennifer admitted that the entire thing has left her brokenhearted. “I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan and we just have to wait and see,” she said. ”Maybe it’s going to be better? I have to believe that it will be.”

Covid-19 has not only taken time away from marking milestones with her love, but also with her mother Lupe. JLo got emotional as she shared that her mother is spending time away from the family in New York City. “She’s in in New York. She is quarantined like the rest of us, being very careful,” Jennifer shared. “Lonely at times. I call her every day to check in on her, talk to her tell her what’s going on with me and let her see the kids.”