Maluma channeled one of his heroes. In a new video shared on his Instagram, the ADMV singer broke out some of his best Michael Jackson inspired dance moves. In the clip, the 26-year-old gave some shoulder action as he smoothly glided across the floor – and then out the door – while You Rock My World by the King of Pop played in the background. “No me hablen de flowcitos 🎸 😂🎸😂 @michaeljackson K I N G 👑.” Maluma’s dance video was met with a lot of praise and LOLs in the comments.

©@maluma Maluma channeled Michael Jackson in new dancing video

Some of his followers reacted with hearts, while others shared various emoji faces. The video was filmed inside of his home in Medellín, Colombia. In the past, the 11:11 singer has opened up about his admiration for the King of Pop. Maluma also used his song Dirty Diana as the opening song to his last tour. The Colombian heartthrob has been making the best out of his time at home. Fans and followers have been treated to videos of the singer working on his fitness, enjoying time with his majestic animals and enjoying wine in the sun.

Maluma even took to his social media to ask his followers their thoughts on his wine consumption. “Cuantos vinos 🍷 llevan en esta cuarentena ? Yo.. infinitos 😂/ How many wines do they carry in this quarantine? I .. infinite 😂,” he wrote. In April, the Que Pena singer opened up about his life inside.