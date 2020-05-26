Although gymnasiums across the country are currently closed, that hasn’t stopped Khloé Kardashian from getting her workouts. The 35-year-old is getting creative with the help of her trainer and her two-year-old daughter, True Thompson . The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star took to Instagram to share a few clips of how her little girl is helping her stay fit. One of the videos shows the mom-of-one jogging up a hill while True is along for the ride and calmly sits in a cart that’s attached to her mom’s waist.

“Let‘s do this! Eye of the Tiger @donamatrixtraining was really pushing me this day.” she captioned. Survivor’s classic 1982 song, Eye of the Tiger, is heard in the background of the video while Khloé is giving it her all going up the hill.

©@khloekardashian Khloé had her two-year-old help her stay fit

In the second clip, Khloé’s adorable toddler seems to really be enjoying the ride, while her mom slows down to a speedy walk while catching her breath for a moment before speeding up again.

In the third clip, a trainer is seen running on the opposite side of the street from Khloe, holding a stopwatch and encouraging her to keep going. Kim Kardashian ’s younger sister recently put rumors of a second pregnancy to rest after fans speculated she was expecting a second child with her ex Tristan Thompson.