Although gymnasiums across the country are currently closed, that hasn’t stopped Khloé Kardashian from getting her workouts. The 35-year-old is getting creative with the help of her trainer and her two-year-old daughter, True Thompson . The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star took to Instagram to share a few clips of how her little girl is helping her stay fit. One of the videos shows the mom-of-one jogging up a hill while True is along for the ride and calmly sits in a cart that’s attached to her mom’s waist.
“Let‘s do this! Eye of the Tiger @donamatrixtraining was really pushing me this day.” she captioned. Survivor’s classic 1982 song, Eye of the Tiger, is heard in the background of the video while Khloé is giving it her all going up the hill.
In the second clip, Khloé’s adorable toddler seems to really be enjoying the ride, while her mom slows down to a speedy walk while catching her breath for a moment before speeding up again.
In the third clip, a trainer is seen running on the opposite side of the street from Khloe, holding a stopwatch and encouraging her to keep going. Kim Kardashian ’s younger sister recently put rumors of a second pregnancy to rest after fans speculated she was expecting a second child with her ex Tristan Thompson.
“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” she wrote. “This sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”
She continued: “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”
Well, this form of exercise certainly eliminates any doubts!