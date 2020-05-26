Aside from primarily honoring those who have fought for our country, Memorial Day doubles as the unofficial kickstart to summer. Although this year is unlike every other, that didn’t stop celebrities from switching from their sweats to swimsuits, and that includes Eva Longoria . The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share how her holiday was going while wearing a pristine white swimsuit. The Desperate Housewives alum was all smiles as she sizzled in the one-piece from swimwear brand, Myra Swim.“Hope y’all are enjoying your Memorial Day! #SunsOutBunsOut,” she captioned.

The mom-of-one looked incredibly trim and au naturel without any makeup while enjoying her day off in the sun, and it looks like she might be wearing The Hadid swimsuit style in Vanilla. Perhaps the white suit was her nod to summer since the old fashion rule claimed no white after Labor Day. On her stories, Eva gave a glimpse at her evening plans featuring a bottle of The Mascot wine next to her wine glass. “My kinda night…” she wrote.

©@evalongoria Eva wore a one-piece from Myra Swim

It’s been two years since the Grand Hotel producer and her husband, José Bastón , welcomed their adorable son, Santiago, but Eva gained back her pre-pregnancy figure within a year after giving birth.

In case you’re wondering how she did it, the actress-producer’s ultra-toned body is thanks to her exercises combining weight training and yoga and to cutting out carbohydrates, sugar and wine. “I haven’t drunk wine. I haven’t eaten sugar. I haven’t seen a carb in a while,” she revealed to US Weekly.