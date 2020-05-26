America Ferrera marked her son’s birthday with a rare picture. The Ugly Betty star wished her and Ryan Piers Williams’ baby boy Sebastian a happy birthday with a sweet picture. “Bazzito Burrito is 2 today! 🎉 What an amazing 2 years it’s been with this wondrous, magical, delicious little guy,” she wrote. “Celebrating a love like no other with cake for breakfast!! 🎂 Thank you @sha_sha_fierce for the delicious and beautiful cake! I ate Lucia’s piece and will deliver to her via breast milk. 🥳”

In the sweet picture, America stands behind her son as she helps him blow out the candles on his sprinkle-filled cake. The proud mom kept her son’s identity private by covering his face with a celebration emoji. Still, the followers could see her little guy’s curly blonde hair. America and Ryan have been celebrating back to back birthdays. The Superstore star’s husband celebrated a birthday on May 10. Shortly before that occasion, on May 4, the Hollywood couple welcomed their little girl Lucia Marisol Williams.

On a recent episode of Katie’s Crib, the Gentified producer opened up about the anxiety she has faced as a mom during the global pandemic. “There‘s the anxiety about the virus itself, which is like you don’t want to get sick, you don’t want your children to get sick, you don’t want your newborn baby to get sick. I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can drive yourself absolutely insane…I just know I have to put up my filters because I don‘t have the emotional capacity to let that in,” she told Katie Lowe’s.