Cardi B is feeling the ‘quarantine 15’ just like the rest of us. During an Instagram Live that the Bodak Yellow rapper hosted, she revealed that she has experienced a bit of weight gain while showing off her incredibly tone physique in a tiny green bikini. “I’ve definitely gained weight on my face, and on my whole body, but on my face,” expressed the mamá-of-one to her 65.9 million fans. Along with her shocking confession, the Modelo singer also revealed that she will have new music coming out soon.

©@iamcardib The ‘Money’ singer reveals that she’s gained some weight while quarantining

“My single is coming very, very soon, okay guys,” Cardi revealed. She then jokingly continued, “My single is coming when I lose weight. Never! Nah, it‘s coming real soon, I swear. And y’all gon’ love it.” Both of the declarations made by 22-month-old Kulture ’s mamá sent her fans into a frenzy. But Cardi’s new body isn’t the only thing that she’s sharing with fans, recently the Hustler actress took to social media to share a vibrant floral tattoo she received that stretches from her upper back all the way down to her thigh and took her “several months” to have completed. California tattoo artist Jamie Schene revealed that the tattoo took “60+ hours [and] more than 10 cities.”

