Cardi shows off toned bod in tiny bikini after admitting to weight gain

The Latina rapper took to social media to make the shocking confession about her body

 Cardi B  is feeling the ‘quarantine 15’ just like the rest of us. During an Instagram Live that the Bodak Yellow rapper hosted, she revealed that she has experienced a bit of weight gain while showing off her incredibly tone physique in a tiny green bikini. “I’ve definitely gained weight on my face, and on my whole body, but on my face,” expressed the mamá-of-one to her 65.9 million fans. Along with her shocking confession, the Modelo singer also revealed that she will have new music coming out soon.

Cardi B poses in a purple bikini in backyard©@iamcardib
The ‘Money’ singer reveals that she’s gained some weight while quarantining

“My single is coming very, very soon, okay guys,” Cardi revealed. She then jokingly continued, “My single is coming when I lose weight. Never! Nah, it‘s coming real soon, I swear. And y’all gon’ love it.” Both of the declarations made by 22-month-old  Kulture ’s mamá sent her fans into a frenzy. But Cardi’s new body isn’t the only thing that she’s sharing with fans, recently the Hustler actress took to social media to share a vibrant floral tattoo she received that stretches from her upper back all the way down to her thigh and took her “several months” to have completed. California tattoo artist Jamie Schene revealed that the tattoo took “60+ hours [and] more than 10 cities.”

Cardi B uses Veet shave cream©@iamcardib
Cardi recently shared a video of her latest tattoo that took over 60 hours to complete

Cardi B isn’t the only one making headlines with revelations, her daughter Kulture has been revealing things about herself as well! Cardi’s daughter with Migos rapper  Offset  recently showed off a hidden talent of hers (with the help of her loving papá). The 22-month-old has also been keeping busy by making cookies as well while her mom takes a nap until tomorrow. Like her famous momma, Kulture has also been showing off her quarantine chic with exciting new outfits as well.

