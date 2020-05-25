Salma Hayek and her younger brother Sami are rarely seen in public together, but when they are you know they’re related. The 53-year-old actress honored her hermano on National Brother’s Day with a sweet social media homage. “Today Brother’s Day in the United States which is where my angel Sami is!” she exclaimed in her caption. “Happy Day my bro!!! I love you!!!” Her loving words were accompanied by a colorful photo of the pair, showing just how much they look alike.

©@salmahayek

The Like A Boss star literally sprinkles her brother with love in the pic, which showcases their uncanny resemblance. Although, Sami gets photo credit, having originally shared the snap for Salma’s 53rd birthday. “Hermana, have a fantastic and colorful next 53 years,” he wrote at the time. “Such a joy to share this life as your brother, much love and gratitude.”

Salma and Sami, who is six years younger, share a special bond. Her only sibling is named after their father, Sami Hayek Dominguez. Despite their conflicting schedules - Hollywood calls Salma, while sleek furniture design occupies Sami’s time - the pair make sure to stay in each other’s lives.

Last July, Salma became a new aunt as Sami and his wife, jewelry designer Daniela Villegas, welcomed their first child Balthazar . Sami announced the happy news on social media along with a photo of himself holding the baby boy. “Much gratitude for this supe tigrilion to have chosen us as parents and much love to whoever is responsible for orchestrating such magical phenomena,” he wrote. “Bienvenido Balthazar Hayek Villegas.”