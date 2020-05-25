Capri Bryant fills her mom and sisters lives with so much joy and her latest milestone sees her taking her first steps! Vanessa shared the video over the Memorial Day weekend, captioning the sweet clip: “My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean! Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today.” Dressed in a pink babygro, the toddler can be seen tentatively stepping out of her aunt’s arms and arriving, giggling, to a huge cuddle and a ton of kisses from her mom, who can be heard saying how proud she is.

It will be one of many bittersweet milestones that Vanessa will be witnessing over the coming months and years without her beloved Kobe and daughter Gianna (13) by her side. The two lost their lives along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January. Vanessa has garnered praise and admiration for her strength since the tragic loss, determined to be the best mom to her surviving three girls: Natalia (17), three-year-old Bianka and little Capri, who will turn one on June 20.

The latest clip comes after Vanessa shared a cute photo of the little girl in her elder sister Gianna’s clothes, writing: “Capri looks just her daddy (in Gigi’s outfit)!” Kobe’s widow is doing an amazing job of being a fun mom to her three daughters while keeping the memory of those she has lost alive. From promoting novels that were created by Kobe to inspiring people to random acts of kindness in honor of Gianna “who always led by kindness.” We know Kobe would be proud of what an amazing job she’s doing.