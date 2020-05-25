She may be on lockdown but that’s not going to stop Sofia Vergara celebrating Memorial Day weekend in style! With the sun out, the Colombian actress took to Instagram to show her fans how to enjoy the long weekend from the comfort of your own home. Sizzling in a green bathing suit, the Modern Family actress could be seen catching up on some reading while lounging by the pool and, at one point, on an inflatable lilo. She seemed pretty engrossed in her book of choice, The Silent Parent by Alex Michaelides.

©Instagram What’s cooking? Joe Joe Manganiello multi-tasked at the BBQ while cuddling Baguette

But it was the amazing BBQ that Joe prepared that really had our mouths watering. Pictured flipping burgers with some yuca cooking on the side, the handsome Magic Mike star (who seems to be beardless once again!) also cradled Baguette the chihuahua in one arm. The little pooch was also spotted snuggling up to Sofia while she reclined on a stripy blanket on the grass, awaiting her food to be served. And what an amazing amount of food was prepared! From a varied cheese and ham plate to the burgers, salad, yuca and chips.

©Instagram Everything served up looked absolutely delicious at Sofia and Joe’s Memorial Day BBQ

Although it won’t have been the anticipated celebration with family and friends, Joe and Sofia have definitely made it a memorable weekend and it was made extra special by being kicked off by a Zoom wedding on Friday. Sofia and her niece Claudia were pictured toasting the happy couple with cocktail glasses in hand, writing: “Zoom wedding, Nando and Lulu.”