Broadway star Nick Cordero’s battle against coronavirus has seen another setback. The 41-year-old Tony-nominee, who was hospitalized in March for coronavirus, is facing a new challenge. “It‘s been a tough week,” his wife Amanda Kloots said in her frequent Instagram story debriefing Saturday night. “Nick suffered from some new infection in his lungs earlier this week and since then, he’s been slowly recovering, which is great.” She added: “Day by day, hour by hour, he’s getting better. He’s slowly getting back to where he was before this infection came about.” We continue to keep Nick and his family in our thoughts.

The Venice Film Festival is happening! The governor of Italy’s Veneto region, Luca Zaia, confirmed that the famous event will go on as scheduled September 2-12.

Betty White has sent an official update out to the world amid the pandemic. The beloved 98-year-old icon, who has been on the minds of many during this trying time, is doing very well in quarantine according to her representative. “No one [is] permitted in except those who must,” the rep told TODAY. “[She] has helpers who are great with her.” In a charming turn, the email reported that: “Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting. Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in.” And, on that darling image, we’ll sign off.

Stay safe, everyone!