Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas ’ relationship reached a new level this weekend. The celebrity couple were spotted walking their dogs around Brentwood with Ben’s children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Sam, eight, on Saturday, May 23. The group was recognized despite smartly being covered in protective face masks. This is the first time Ana has been pictured with Ben’s kids since the pair made their relationship public in March.

©@ana_d_armas Ana De Armas flaunted her and Ben’s relationship on social media

The 47-year-old Oscar winner and 32-year-old Cuban actress are “very happy together” according to a source from PEOPLE. All eyes have been watching the pair since they first connected on the onset of their upcoming flick Deep Water. Of course, Brad is still co-parenting with Jennifer Garner , the mother of his children.

“When you have children with somebody you‘re connected to them forever,” the actor told the magazine of Jen, who he officially divorced in October of 2018. “And I’m very lucky she is the mother of my children. I’m very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not.”

Opening up about their highly-publicized relationship, Ben recently told the New York Times: “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce.” Thankfully, the A-lister seems to be in a better place now, striving for happiness. “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”