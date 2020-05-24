If you thought you finally caught up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, think again. A new member of the famous family is stepping into the spotlight and he’s already a fan favorite. Meet: Kirby Jenner, Kendall Jenner ’s self-proclaimed “fraternal twin brother.” While he may not be blood related to the reality royals, he’s just received his own Quibi spin-off series sanctioned by the family. “It’s true.. He IS the best kept secret,” Kim Kardashian tweeted. “Happy #NationalBrothersDay and congrats on your new show.” The show, aptly titled Kirby Jenner, is now streaming and it looks hilarious.

Scroll to watch the LOL-worthy trailer!

©Quibi Meet Kirby Jenner

Executive Produced by Kendall and momager Kris Jenner , Kirby Jenner follows the daily life of Kirby. “My name is Kirby Jenner, everyone in my family has already had their own reality shows. So when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show I was like, ‘I don’t know? I hadn’t really thought about it.’ But then my mom said yes,” Kirby quips in a trailer for the parody.

“Today’s the day!! So proud of @kirbyjenner,” mom Kris exclaimed on Sunday, May 24. “Watch his new show on @quibi NOW!! ❤️ #ProudMama.” Kendall was equally pumped, using her massive social media presence to urge fans to go and watch her “twin.”

According to Quibi, the 8 episode series will feature Kirby’s relationship with Kris and all members of the family, like sisters Kim, Khloé , Kourtney , Kendall and Kylie . There’s also a smattering of celebrity cameos from stars like Heidi Klum and Tan France. Of course, the whole thing is one big good-natured spoof.