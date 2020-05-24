If you thought you finally caught up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, think again. A new member of the famous family is stepping into the spotlight and he’s already a fan favorite. Meet: Kirby Jenner, Kendall Jenner ’s self-proclaimed “fraternal twin brother.” While he may not be blood related to the reality royals, he’s just received his own Quibi spin-off series sanctioned by the family. “It’s true.. He IS the best kept secret,” Kim Kardashian tweeted. “Happy #NationalBrothersDay and congrats on your new show.” The show, aptly titled Kirby Jenner, is now streaming and it looks hilarious.
Scroll to watch the LOL-worthy trailer!
Executive Produced by Kendall and momager Kris Jenner , Kirby Jenner follows the daily life of Kirby. “My name is Kirby Jenner, everyone in my family has already had their own reality shows. So when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show I was like, ‘I don’t know? I hadn’t really thought about it.’ But then my mom said yes,” Kirby quips in a trailer for the parody.
“Today’s the day!! So proud of @kirbyjenner,” mom Kris exclaimed on Sunday, May 24. “Watch his new show on @quibi NOW!! ❤️ #ProudMama.” Kendall was equally pumped, using her massive social media presence to urge fans to go and watch her “twin.”
According to Quibi, the 8 episode series will feature Kirby’s relationship with Kris and all members of the family, like sisters Kim, Khloé , Kourtney , Kendall and Kylie . There’s also a smattering of celebrity cameos from stars like Heidi Klum and Tan France. Of course, the whole thing is one big good-natured spoof.
Kirby first started his parody account of the Kardashians in July 2015. He began by describing himself as an “amateur model” and quickly gained attention for expertly photoshopping himself into pictures with the family. The funny posts looked so real that his follower count rose to almost half a million by 2016. Now at 1.5 million, the comic has gained the support of his muses.
You can stream KIRBY JENNER on the Quibi app now.