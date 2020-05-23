Marc Anthony shares emotional tribute to his ‘brother’ and ‘guide’

Marc Anthony is celebrating his musical ‘brother’ Sergio George from afar. The 51-year-old superstar wished his 18-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning producer pal a happy birthday on Saturday, May 23. “One of my guides, my brother in music,” he wrote in Spanish, along with a moving video. “Memories from a distance.” The singer added: “I celebrate today and always, each one of our meetings to create magic! Happy Birthday @sergiogeorge love you bro!”

©WireImage Marc Anthony with Sergio George

Marc and Sergio have been friends for over 25 years, first collaborating in 1993 on his Otra Nota album. Marc recently signed the Puerto Rican-American pro under his Magnus Media entertainment company in order to oversee his interests and work with him to develop talent and music worldwide.

“Sergio has been an integral part of the success of my music career. He‘s a musical genius,” Marc said in an official statement on his website at the time. “I’m sure that with his knowledge and the business platform we’re able to provide him at Magnus, we’ll achieve even more incredible feats in music and other areas. I’m looking forward to this new stage of our professional relationship.”