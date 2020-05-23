Marc Anthony shares emotional tribute to his ‘brother’ and ‘guide’

Marc Anthony is celebrating his musical ‘brother’ Sergio George from afar. The 51-year-old superstar wished his 18-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning producer pal a happy birthday on Saturday, May 23. “One of my guides, my brother in music,” he wrote in Spanish, along with a moving video. “Memories from a distance.” The singer added: “I celebrate today and always, each one of our meetings to create magic! Happy Birthday @sergiogeorge love you bro!”
Marc and Sergio have been friends for over 25 years, first collaborating in 1993 on his Otra Nota album. Marc recently signed the Puerto Rican-American pro under his Magnus Media entertainment company in order to oversee his interests and work with him to develop talent and music worldwide.
“Sergio has been an integral part of the success of my music career. He‘s a musical genius,” Marc said in an official statement on his website at the time. “I’m sure that with his knowledge and the business platform we’re able to provide him at Magnus, we’ll achieve even more incredible feats in music and other areas. I’m looking forward to this new stage of our professional relationship.”
The feeling was mutual as Sergio said he was “extremely happy and blessed to join” Magnus. He called Marc a “true visionary with a vast amount of success.” The bond doesn’t stop there! The accomplished pianist has also worked with Marc’s ex Jennifer Lopez . In addition, his collaborations include: Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Victor Manuelle, Luis Enrique, Prince Royce, among others.
Marc has gotten more sentimental on social media as of late, wearing his heart on his virtual sleeve. He recently shared rare photos of him with daughter Emme to mark her new prayer book. “How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!!” he wrote in the caption. “So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud. I already ordered mine.”