Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Jazmin Grimaldi headlined The Change Summit, which raised funds to buy over 1,000 masks and PPE for healthcare works. She even gave a live performance of her new single!

For Andrew Cuomo, wearing a mask all boils down to one word: respect. “Wearing a mask is about RESPECT,” he reminded followers ahead of the holiday weekend.

 
Eva Longoria Bastón, Zoë Saldana, Benjamin Bratt and more latinx powerhouses helped raise $1 million by lending their voice to The Latino Community Foundation’s virtual gala. During the program, LCF and Eva announced a new initiative to invest and support Latina entrepreneurs in California during this critical time. Watch the full fundraiser below!

 Serena Williams, Shailene Woodley, Michael Phelps, Kevin Love and Hilaria Baldwin joined part one of Yahoo Life’s “Reset Your Mindset.” The two-part virtual mental wellness event focuses on mental health and wellness during the global pandemic. Joining other thought leaders, the celebs shared their insights and personal stories about how they’ve approached mind and body wellness and the importance of prioritizing mental health now more than ever.

 
