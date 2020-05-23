Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are #goals in business chic style

Serena Williams is basking in her biggest work from home perk: extra time with her daughter Alexis Olympia . The 38-year-old tennis champ took to Instagram on Saturday, May 23 to tease a live chat with the most adorable photo of her and little O. While Olympia content never disappoints, this post is already a new favorite of ours. From the mommy-daughter business chic ensembles to the sleek setting, Serena and Olympia are a dream team!

©@serenawilliams Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia are #MommyDaughterGoals

“From the desk of me and my business associate Olympia, it’s #SerenaSaturdays!!” Serena captioned the photo. “Going live tonight at 5pm ET. Talking life AND style.” The athlete dons a plaid double-breasted and tailored suit dress from her collection called the Kayla Plaid Blazer Dress. While she pairs the look with sharp studded pumps, her best accessory is her smile, gleaming alongside her one and only.

Olympia sits beside mom, preoccupied by something off-camera. The 2-year-old looks beyond cute in a polka dot skirt and matching jacket that sits atop a shirt repping the Serena logo. Her hair is swept up into a top bun, showing off her sweet face. Simply put: everything about the portrait is sweet.

This is not the first time Serena has joked about Olympia being her work from home partner. Earlier in the month, the entrepreneur shared an adorable video showing her “baby Ceo” in action . “A rare look at my internal meeting,” she captioned. “Olympia is in EVERY meeting I have. It’s pretty awesome. My baby Ceo. I’m so happy to have spent all day everyday together.”