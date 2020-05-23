Jennifer Lopez lit up our Friday nights with a delightful appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The 50-year-old superstar took to Zoom on May 22 to chat with Jimmy about the upcoming season of World of Dance. Of course, the questions took a hilarious turn (as they tend to do on late night shows), and pretty soon JLo was addressing a question buzzing through everyone’s minds this month: who was that man in the back of her workout selfie?

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez logged onto The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

“You posted a photo of you in the gym - which I love,” Jimmy prefaced. “People were frightened because there was a man behind you in a window with a hand over his mouth.” Trying not to laugh, Jennifer exclaimed: “That was a Zoom!”

©Instagram Zoom in just above Jennifer’s shoulder!

“Where we have the Zoom setup is right by our garage. And we didn’t have a gym in the house,” she surprisingly revealed, “so we got a bench and a few weights and I have my rehearsal mirrors back there for dance rehearsal, which I always did in the garage.”

“I don’t know what he was doing!” she said of the man’s scared facial expression. When Jimmy asked who the man was, Jennifer replied: “It was some real estate guy that Alex was on Zoom with. I don’t know.”