Jennifer Lopez lit up our Friday nights with a delightful appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The 50-year-old superstar took to Zoom on May 22 to chat with Jimmy about the upcoming season of World of Dance. Of course, the questions took a hilarious turn (as they tend to do on late night shows), and pretty soon JLo was addressing a question buzzing through everyone’s minds this month: who was that man in the back of her workout selfie?
“You posted a photo of you in the gym - which I love,” Jimmy prefaced. “People were frightened because there was a man behind you in a window with a hand over his mouth.” Trying not to laugh, Jennifer exclaimed: “That was a Zoom!”
“Where we have the Zoom setup is right by our garage. And we didn’t have a gym in the house,” she surprisingly revealed, “so we got a bench and a few weights and I have my rehearsal mirrors back there for dance rehearsal, which I always did in the garage.”
“I don’t know what he was doing!” she said of the man’s scared facial expression. When Jimmy asked who the man was, Jennifer replied: “It was some real estate guy that Alex was on Zoom with. I don’t know.”
Jen and the host also touched on filming a pick-up scene for Marry Me at the house via Zoom. “It was crazy,” Jennifer said, “not the ideal way to make films… It was like 30 people on zoom watching and kids helping with the slate.” Overall, Jen said: “I don’t mind it, listen I’ve been making the best of it.”