Alexis Olympia can add one more thing to her ever-growing quarantine resume. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian ’s daughter showed off her skills when it comes to doing hair –and let’s just say they’re innovative. In a video posted on her bestie Qai Qai’s account, the two-year-old got to work on the doll’s hair with a stick of butter. “Y’all call this snack time,” the hilarious video was captioned. In the clip, the two-year-old is focused as she rubs the stick of butter on the doll’s head, wipes it off and then adds more.

©@realqaiqai Alexis Olympia tried something new with Qai Qai’s hair in hilarious video

There’s no telling which one of her parents recorded the clip, but it’s safe to say that Qai Qai was not pleased. This famous doll has been spending time alongside her “mama” and her parents in quarantine. Qai Qai has even been getting the art of Zoom down. In a hilarious video, the influencer realized that she was without her tutu and still on the call.

So far, we have seen Olympia and her best friend practice yoga, do their beautiful dance routines and even share their opposite feelings about one of the tots newest toys. No matter what the activity (or the destination) Qai Qai is always by Olympia’s side.