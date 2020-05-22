Dayanara Torres joins the “Todo Por Mi Familia” campaign, a new mental health initiative promoted by the Seneca Family of Agencies, a California-based nonprofit organization that coordinates different types of counseling for thousands of immigrant parents and children immigrants who were separated at the U.S. border.

In addition, more than a dozen Latino celebrities have joined the cause, including Roselyn Sanchez , Cristian de la Fuente, Carlos Ponce, Chelsea Rendon, by starring in bilingual public service announcements for the campaign during Health Awareness Month. Mental.

If your family or someone you know is looking for services, call Seneca‘s toll-free and confidential line at 844-529-3327. For more information on Todo Por Mi Familia or any general questions, send an email to info@todopormifamilia.org.