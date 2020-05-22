Rosalia recently played a Song Association game where she only had ten seconds to sing a song after hearing the word. The Con Altura singer performed a series of songs to word such as mala, beso, facil and cuerpo which she surprised us with her own version of Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie. She admitted to listen to Shakira a lot when she was a kid, “I never got the moves, you know cause she had those moves...I still don’t have it.” After attempting some Shakira moves, Rosalia proceeded to sing I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Juro Que from her new album. “I forget my own lyrics but on a tour that doesn’t happen,” quipped the singer while attempting to sing Milionària.

©@rosalia.vt Rosalia sings to Hips Don’t Lie during Song Association game

Previously, the artist received backlash against her Catalan single which critics claimed she used many Spanishisms. As she continued performing against the clock the artist revealed she occasionally speaks a different language with her family, “These lyrics are in Catalan. Back home I speak Catalan”. After playing other song lyrics such as Baby One More Time by Britney Spears, the singer scored 13 out of 15. “I did my best, I tried to sing as best as I could,” added Rosalia. Currently, the artist is quarantined in Miami until the global pandemic ceases and she can go back home to Spain. Though she is away from her family members, Rosalia is making the best of this unprecedented situation with her closest friends. In a recent interview with Elle , the Catalan pop singer shared her hardest struggle during COVID-19 has been putting a pause to her routine, “having to stop suddenly, since I’m a person who is always involved in lots of projects and traveling all over the place.”