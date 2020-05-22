Demi Lovato put her quarantine bae on display. The Confident singer got sentimental on Instagram as she shared cute pictures with her boyfriend Max Ehrich. In the first photo, the 27-year-old posted a mirror selfie of her and her love sharing a kiss. In the second, the duo were joined by one of her dogs – as they smile in the mirror. The sweetest didn’t stop there. Demi shared a solo picture of her beau along with the caption “cutie.”

©@ddlovato Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Max Ehrich had a sweet photo session

Demi and Max, have only been dating for a few months, but the Young and Restless actor has been crushing on her for years. The Tell Me You Love Me singer shared a tweet her boyfriend sent out in 2011. “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant,” it read. The superstar hilariously captioned the post “We love a little manifestation.”

The couple have been spending a lot of time together in quarantine. Fans got a sweet look at their love on the inside during their cameo appearance in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s Stuck with U music video.

©@ddlovato The pair confirmed their relationship in March

In the visuals, Demi and Max slow dance in a room lit up by stars. The pair seal the moment with a kiss. The Sorry Not Sorry singer and the Under the Dome actor were first spotted together in earlier March. The pair seemingly confirmed their romance shortly after when Demi accidently crashed her boyfriend’s Instagram live.

In April the songstress opened up about her future love life and finding the right person. “When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything. People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.’”