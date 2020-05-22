Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastón marked their four-year anniversary with an intimate night of dancing. The Grand Hotel producer took to her social media to share a picture from their romantic evening. “Wow what a wedding anniversary ❤️ Thank you @manuelguitierrez6 and @flamencodistrict for helping us celebrate our anniversary! Dancing 6 feet away 💃🏻... #frontyardflamencoconcert#socialdistancing #anniversary” In the picture, Eva, 45, and José smile has they raise their wine glasses.”

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria and José Bastón celebrated their wedding anniversary

Although it was there day, their one-year-old baby boy Santiago had all eyes on him. In another video from the evening, Baby boy Bastón stood in front of the stage and performed for his family. “Santi is learning flamenco!! 💃🏻 Thank you @manuelgutierrez6 and @flamencodistrict for the wonderful night! #SixFeetAway#MuchNeededMusic,” she wrote. Santi proudly busted out his best dance moves while his family cheered him on.

Eva got in on the fun as she joined her baby boy on the dancefloor. The Desperate Housewives alum took to her stories to share another video of her son social distancing dancing. Earlier in the day, Eva took to her social media to share a throwback picture from her anniversary in Cannes. “Four years ago today I married this beautiful man. The kindest soul I have ever known,” she wrote. “Thank you being the best partner in marriage and in life! May God continue to bless our journey together 🙏🏼 Te amo amor de mi vida! Happy anniversary! 💕”