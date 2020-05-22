Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez conquered TikTok thanks to their fun Flip the Switch last March. The singer and her fiancé joined this hilarious challenge, which consists of changing clothes and accessories while dancing in front of a mirror and imitating your partner’s dance moves. In the clip, the mother-of two wore a white backless dress with hoops while A-Rod rocked a suit and shades. After trading places, the former ball payer hilarious traded his suit jacket for the sweater dress and JLo’s trademark accessory. As soon as they shared the video their social account, it went viral and amassed more than 141 million views. However, not everything went so smoothly during the challenge as Jennifer’s spectacular dress paid for the consequences of the fun video.
In an interview with EXTRA, alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez put doubts to rest regarding the dress that was used for the challenge. Like many, her World of Dance co-stars thought the dress Alex had worn was another one in a larger size. An amused Jennifer revealed it was the same one she wore and explained that given his height, the garment was not the same afterwards. “No, that was my dress and it was completely ruined.”
The singer said that A-Rod was very excited to participate in the challenge that everyone was talking about on TikTok because he would look like a cooler dad to his daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12. Jennifer said his daughters encouraged them to do the Flip the Switch challenge and he agreed immediately.
“I thought it would be funny,” JLo said, adding, “Alex is like, anything the girls want to do with him, he‘ll do anything… because, like, they’re at that age where they don’t really want to hang out… so they were like, ’Let’s do a TikTok,’ he was like, ‘Okay, what do I do?’ and then I said, ‘Ya know, there’s this one called ‘Flip the Switch’... ‘where we change clothes. My dress is stretchy — maybe it’ll fit you.’” While the dress didn’t survive the challenge, it was still totally worth it!