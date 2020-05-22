Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez conquered TikTok thanks to their fun Flip the Switch last March. The singer and her fiancé joined this hilarious challenge, which consists of changing clothes and accessories while dancing in front of a mirror and imitating your partner’s dance moves. In the clip, the mother-of two wore a white backless dress with hoops while A-Rod rocked a suit and shades. After trading places, the former ball payer hilarious traded his suit jacket for the sweater dress and JLo’s trademark accessory. As soon as they shared the video their social account, it went viral and amassed more than 141 million views. However, not everything went so smoothly during the challenge as Jennifer’s spectacular dress paid for the consequences of the fun video.

©@jlo In the ‘Flip the Switch’ challenge, the two reversed roles and Alex donned his girlfriend’s dress and accessories

In an interview with EXTRA, alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez put doubts to rest regarding the dress that was used for the challenge. Like many, her World of Dance co-stars thought the dress Alex had worn was another one in a larger size. An amused Jennifer revealed it was the same one she wore and explained that given his height, the garment was not the same afterwards. “No, that was my dress and it was completely ruined.”