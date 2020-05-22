Superstar Latina Cardi B needs to keep an eye out for her 22-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus . The celeb toddler, which Cardi shares with Migos rapper Offset , is proving that she not only has a passion for fashion (like her mom), but that she is also just as daring. In an Instagram Story, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared with her 65.5 million fans, you can see Kulture showing off a super adorable talent and just having a ball of a time with her dad. Then, when we thought it couldn’t possibly get any cuter, the toddler shows us that she can flip as well! When seeing this, her celeb mamá says, “Oh my goodness, heart attacks.”