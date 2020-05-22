Cardi B’s daughter shows off her adorable hidden talent with some help from her papá

Kulture and her dad Offset were out to give Cardi a cheeky scare

BY
Loading the player...

Superstar Latina  Cardi B  needs to keep an eye out for her 22-month-old daughter  Kulture Kiari Cephus . The celeb toddler, which Cardi shares with Migos rapper  Offset , is proving that she not only has a passion for fashion (like her mom), but that she is also just as daring. In an Instagram Story, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared with her 65.5 million fans, you can see Kulture showing off a super adorable talent and just having a ball of a time with her dad. Then, when we thought it couldn’t possibly get any cuter, the toddler shows us that she can flip as well! When seeing this, her celeb   mamá  says, “Oh my goodness, heart attacks.”

RELATED:

Cardi B’s daughter is cowgirl chic – see her latest outfit styled by mom

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture makes cookies while mom takes a nap ‘till tomorrow’

 
Sign up to HOLA! USA’s newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More