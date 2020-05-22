Thalia is one of the internet’s favorite celebrities to follow on social media. Time and time again, the 48-year-old mexicana reaffirms that she has an incredible sense of humor and is on the up-and-up of the latest social media trends and challenges. In one of her latest Tik Tok videos, the Por Lo Que Reste de Vida singer takes on the Wipe It Down challenge where participants start off wiping their mirror and then magically transform into a favorite character of theirs. Thalia’s take on the challenge saw her bring out her inner Marvel Avengers superhero and turn into Dr. Strange (the character played by British actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the films). Her transformation is magnificent, to say the least, and definitely one of our favorites of the challenge thus far.

The singer captions her very cheeky video, “Que pe💨 con mi espejo?!? Mirror mirror on the wall 😱🔮💫.” The La Risa De Las Vocales singer starts off in her plush robe, with her gorgeous long locks toweled up and a fresh face of makeup on. Then suddenly, as she begins to wipe down her mirror, we see her totally transform into Dr. Steven Strange from the very popular Avengers franchise. At the end, we catch a glimpse of the coveted Infinity Gauntlet (essentially a large gold glove with pretty stones) that the final two films are focused around, worn by the big bad of the movies, Thanos.