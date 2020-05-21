Eva Longoria is celebrating four years of love! The Grand Hotel producer took to her Instagram to dedicate a special message to her husband José Bastón on their wedding anniversary. “Four years ago today I married this beautiful man. The kindest soul I have ever known. Thank you for being the best partner in marriage and in life,” she wrote. “May God continue to bless our journey together. Te amor de mi vida! Happy Anniversary!” The 45-year-old shared the message next to a photo of her and Jose with their 23-month-old son Santiago .

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria celebrated her wedding anniversary with a sweet post dedicated to her husband José Bastón

Eva and José received love from some of their closest friends. “Awwwww I love us. ( Yes I threw me in there),” Serena Williams wrote. “Happy Anniversary Bastons,” Mario Lopez commented. “Happy Anniversary,” Reese Witherspoon added.

Eva’s post was extra special, as it was one of the rare occasions that her husband made an appearance on her social media. The duo tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Mexico. On hand for the celebration were stars like Ricky Martin and Eva’s best gal Victoria Beckham – who made her dress for the occasion.

José, who is a businessman, remains largely out of the spotlight. At times, Eva’s followers will get a quick glimpse at her leading man during family outings with their son or when he appears alongside her on the red carpet.