There’s no denying Eiza Gonzalez has the most enviable abs. Whether she’s starring in an action film, off on a beach vacay or exercising at home, the world has gotten glimpses of the Mexican actress’ ultra-toned body on several occasions. Most recently, the 30-year-old star shared a clip on her Instagram stories that showcased her long and lean body while wearing a tiger-striped workout set and a face mask. The Bloodshot actress appeared to be at the gym, which makes total sense for someone as fit as herself.
Although there was nothing funny about her look, the Welcome to Marwen actress poked fun at it after meeting with a cute dog whose hair had light-colored stripes. “We wore the same fit today,” she jokingly captioned. Upon doing a little digging, Eiza wore the Tiger Yoga Pant and the matching Tiger Sophie Bra from yoga and activewear brand The Upside.
The Sydney-based brand merges fashion with fitness resulting in chic yet functional pieces, which are clearly Eiza-approved. Aside from her leggings and matching bra, the wild print is also available in a catsuit, and a spin short, as well as swim separates, including a sexy one-piece swimsuit, three swim bottom styles with matching tops, and a kimono.
With the Baby Driver actress quarantining at her stylish home sanctuary in Los Angeles, Eiza has mostly been sharing comfy as well as athleisure fits with occasional bikini photos. The Hollywood star does have the luxury of an outdoor pool at home, after all.
Later that day, the California native went from working out to showing her feline appetite. Eiza appeared wearing her animal print workout outfit on an Instagram Live with SLAB, a local BBQ business, and she enjoyed some juicy and tasty ribs and some mac and cheese. “Love chatting and supporting our local businesses,” she wrote.