There’s no denying Eiza Gonzalez has the most enviable abs. Whether she’s starring in an action film, off on a beach vacay or exercising at home, the world has gotten glimpses of the Mexican actress’ ultra-toned body on several occasions. Most recently, the 30-year-old star shared a clip on her Instagram stories that showcased her long and lean body while wearing a tiger-striped workout set and a face mask. The Bloodshot actress appeared to be at the gym, which makes total sense for someone as fit as herself.

©@eizagonzalez Eiza wore an activewear set by Sydney-based brand, The Upside

Although there was nothing funny about her look, the Welcome to Marwen actress poked fun at it after meeting with a cute dog whose hair had light-colored stripes. “We wore the same fit today,” she jokingly captioned. Upon doing a little digging, Eiza wore the Tiger Yoga Pant and the matching Tiger Sophie Bra from yoga and activewear brand The Upside.

The Sydney-based brand merges fashion with fitness resulting in chic yet functional pieces, which are clearly Eiza-approved. Aside from her leggings and matching bra, the wild print is also available in a catsuit, and a spin short, as well as swim separates, including a sexy one-piece swimsuit, three swim bottom styles with matching tops, and a kimono.