There are many moments that have marked the life of Dayanara Torres , such as the birth of her children Cristian and Ryan or the day she announced that she was cancer free. But there is one in particular that changed the course of her life and it happened on a Friday, May 21, 27 years ago. It was on this day that the Puerto Rico- native was crowned as Miss Universe, an anniversary with which she relives every year.

“May 21, 1993. Happy 27th anniversary to me! Miss Universe 1993,” she wrote alongside an emotional clip in which she remembered the day of her coronation.

It was not only a big victory for Dayanara but Puerto Rico as well. “On a day like today, my beautiful little island in Puerto Rico was filled with glory and joy,” she noted.

©@dayanarapr Dayanara was crowned as Miss Universe 1993 in Mexico City

Dayanara was only 18-years-old when she made history at the contest. To date, she is considered one of the most beautiful Latinas to wear the title, as well as being the youngest to wear the crown.

A queen for life

The memory of Dayanara thrilled her friends and fans. Among them Lili Estefan, who was quite happy to see the video of the coronation. “You are still THE QUEEN! Always with our heads held high so that our crown does not fall. What beautiful memories, ” wrote the host of El Gordo y la Flaca.