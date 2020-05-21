Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots revealed that her husband’s health is going “downhill.” The Broadway star, who has battled a number of health complications since contracting COVID-19, has once again had a setback after a “small win” earlier this week. In a tearful post on her Instagram she said on Wednesday, “Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now.”
The 41-year-old had been on a ventilator for several weeks in a medically-induced coma as well as had his leg amputated. Amanda, who has been caring for their son Elvis, continued: ”Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down. It‘s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today.”
The cast of Big Little Lies have generously sponsored meals via Frontline Foods #CastitOn challenge. Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and the other ladies selected female-owned/operated restaurants to support and deliver meals to frontline workers in five cities. In NYC, they chose Pies n’ Thighs, Los Angeles’ Scopa Italian Roots, Dirty Dishes in New Orleans, The Donut + Dog in Nashville, and lastly, Tacos Chiwas in Phoenix.
Julia Roberts stepped into the role of interviewer for a special #PasstheMic with Dr. Anthony Fauci on her Instagram for ONE’s campaign. “How rad that we have maybe the coolest man on the planet right now,” Julia said before getting a bit starstruck when he appeared on the screen. She then went on to tell him that he is a personal hero of hers. Watch their full informative interview here.
Another “laid back, cool dude in a loose mood,” Governor Andrew Cuomo was a guest once again on his brother Chris ’ CUOMO Prime Time. After a bit of serious discussion about coronavirus, the younger brother TV host couldn’t wait to poke fun at the governor’s live COVID test during his Sunday press briefing. He started showing the regular size test but then gradually increased to point out the size of the “Love Gov’s” nose. Usually keeping his cool, the politician turned red and was cracking up during the segment.
Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, a former White House butler who worked for 11 presidents including John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama, passed away at the age of 91 from the novel coronavirus. Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager remembered one of the longest serving employees in the White House on Thursday’s TODAY. “He was the loveliest,” she told her co-host Hoda Kotb. “I think ‘lovely’ is a word that can kind of be overused, but… he was always smiling.”
Christina Aguilera is launching #DiaryDares where she encourages others to share a page from their most personal journal. “Especially at this time, it’s essential to dig deep, listen to ourselves, & create a “safe space” for one another….to share our current or past experiences (hardships or highlights), reflect on who we want to be, how we wish to live when we come out of this, and what we want to leave behind,” she wrote on Instagram. “Diaries have always helped me do this. They keep me grounded and centered, and allow me to reflect and listen to my own voice- amongst all the noise of this business. Reviewing them, I am thankful to be able to look back on how my life has shaped me and how my journey has led me here.” The Beautiful songstress challenged Demi Lovato, Bethenny Frankel, Lizzo, Halle Berry and more to share their entries.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden hosted its first virtual wedding in the Garden of Love in Miami. The bride and groom, Tiffany Lorente and Wadih Pazos, planned to get married in Hawaii but had to make alternate plans once COVID hit. They opted for a unique experience of marrying inside the tropical landscape while 100 loved ones watched via a high-quality video link.
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation raised more than $5.2 million during their first Virtual Hot Pink Evening. One of the highlights of the evening was when breast cancer survivor and Broadway’s Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez was joined by the In the Heights cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform Breathe. Karlie Kloss, Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley also made appearances during the hour-long ‘party.’
Through her foundation, Oprah Winfrey is donating $12 million to the cities that have impacted her life the most. The benefactors of her generous pledge are the underserved communities in Chicago, Baltimore, Nashville, Milwaukee, and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where she was born.
While we all continue to be at home, why not sign up for How to Get Away with Murder’s Karla Souza online course Unleashed: A Journey Back to Ourselves for self-betterment. “In this course, we will indentify the limiting beliefs we might have about who we are,” she writes on the website. “We will also explore how to care less about who the world says we are so we can show up powerfully in our lives.“
Amara La Negra is teaming up with Pleasure P and Dr. Darren Thorton of Empower “U” to launch a community educational campaign for African Americans and Latinos on COVID-19 in Miami and the country. Empower “U” services the hardest hit areas, such as Liberty City, which have the highest rate of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County. The two singers are also releasing a song Whine to promote social-distancing, hand-washing and wearing a mask.
The iconic Victoria’s Secret is shuttering a quarter of their stores. The lingerie-lifestyle company is closing 250 of the 1,100 stores in the US and Canada. L Brands is also closing 50 of the sister store Bath & Body Works, mostly in mall locations.
In the mood for a classic movie to watch tonight? Sylvester Stallone invites you to join him to stream Rocky on MGM Studio’s Facebook page. The ROCKY watch party kicks off Creative Artists Agency’s new “Screening Room with the Stars” series benefiting communities impacted by COVID-19. Viewers will have an opportunity to contribute directly to organizations aiding the relief and recovery using links in the livestream, including the World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose, and America’s Food Fund.