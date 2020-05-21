Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots revealed that her husband’s health is going “downhill.” The Broadway star, who has battled a number of health complications since contracting COVID-19, has once again had a setback after a “small win” earlier this week. In a tearful post on her Instagram she said on Wednesday, “Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now.”

The 41-year-old had been on a ventilator for several weeks in a medically-induced coma as well as had his leg amputated. Amanda, who has been caring for their son Elvis, continued: ”Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down. It‘s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today.”

©@amandakloots Nick Cordero had a health setback his wife Amanda shared in a tearful message on Instagram

The cast of Big Little Lies have generously sponsored meals via Frontline Foods #CastitOn challenge. Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and the other ladies selected female-owned/operated restaurants to support and deliver meals to frontline workers in five cities. In NYC, they chose Pies n’ Thighs, Los Angeles’ Scopa Italian Roots, Dirty Dishes in New Orleans, The Donut + Dog in Nashville, and lastly, Tacos Chiwas in Phoenix.

Julia Roberts stepped into the role of interviewer for a special #PasstheMic with Dr. Anthony Fauci on her Instagram for ONE’s campaign. “How rad that we have maybe the coolest man on the planet right now,” Julia said before getting a bit starstruck when he appeared on the screen. She then went on to tell him that he is a personal hero of hers. Watch their full informative interview here.