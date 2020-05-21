The 22-year-old is no stranger to showing off her ultra-toned midriff, whether it be in a teeny bikini or a sexy crop top, but Kylie also likes to keep it real when it comes to her body and how it changed after giving birth to her daughter Stormi two years ago. Recently, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was praised by her fans after she posted a video that showed her stretch marks.

It was a bold move from Kylie being she rarely ever appears looking nothing short of perfection, but it was well-received among her followers. The beauty entrepreneur and her little one have been enjoying their time at home aka the $36 million mansion in Hidden Hills they recently moved into.

©@kyliejenner The mom-of-one often wears teeny bikinis and sexy crop tops

The luxury pad includes a tennis court, an outdoor pool, a cinema, and a gym, which we assume Kylie has been spending a lot of time in. With such luxuries, it’s safe to say Kylie and her little toddler are having the best time at home!