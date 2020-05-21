Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse of the “unreleased sunscreen campaign” for Kylie Skin, and let’s just say, it’s pretty steamy. The self-made billionaire took to her respective social media account to share a short clip featuring her in the sultry video that we imagine will accompany that launch of her latest skincare product. Even her big sister Khloé Kardashian was influenced by the seductive video in which Kylie shows off her perfect flat abdomen and killer curves while wearing a beige two-piece swimsuit. “Holy.......ok well I’m heading to the gym,” she wrote under her sister’s post.
That makes two of us! And if rubbing on some of that sunscreen will make you look and feel as sensual as Kylie does this summer, then we’ll take some of that too! There’s no denying the mom-of-one looks spectacular while promoting her upcoming beauty product.
The 22-year-old is no stranger to showing off her ultra-toned midriff, whether it be in a teeny bikini or a sexy crop top, but Kylie also likes to keep it real when it comes to her body and how it changed after giving birth to her daughter Stormi two years ago. Recently, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was praised by her fans after she posted a video that showed her stretch marks.
It was a bold move from Kylie being she rarely ever appears looking nothing short of perfection, but it was well-received among her followers. The beauty entrepreneur and her little one have been enjoying their time at home aka the $36 million mansion in Hidden Hills they recently moved into.
The luxury pad includes a tennis court, an outdoor pool, a cinema, and a gym, which we assume Kylie has been spending a lot of time in. With such luxuries, it’s safe to say Kylie and her little toddler are having the best time at home!