Alexis Olympia is getting everyone in the mood for summer! Serena Williams took to her social media to share a picture of her and Alexis Ohanian ’s baby girl in her swim attire. “No shade here,” the 38-year-old wrote. In the picture the precious two-year-old stand with her hands on her hips as she models her tiny blue two-piece bathing suit. Completing her look, the famous tot wears a pair of white sunglasses with floral details. Judging by the photo op, Serena’s little lady was on her way to the pool.

Shortly after the picture was taken, Serena took to her Instagram stories to share the results from her and Olympia’s latest bonding moment. “Just got my nails done. They’re so pretty,” the tennis champ said as she held up her hands to the camera. Little Olympia proudly echoed her mother’s sentiments and let out a cheery “you’re welcome” in return.

Olympia’s impressive skills in front of the camera and with nail polish follow her successful weekend in the kitchen. On Sunday, Olympia’s daddy Alexis took to social media to share his daughter’s culinary masterpiece. The tech mogul shared a photo of a bright red pancake made by his baby girl.