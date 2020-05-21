On their respective social media profiles, each of the actors said goodbye to their fans and thanked them for being by their side during these two years of Elite. Ester Expósito took to her social media profile to share a video of her best moments as Carla and wrote: “Until forever. Thank you for joining us on this journey and for all the time and talent you spent doing wonders such as this one @ovik6280.”

Danna Paola posted a short clip of one of her scenes from last season, and wrote: “Always,” followed by a crown and rose emoji.

Mina El Hammani was the most sentimental of the three and posted an extensive message on her account, in which she thanked her followers, the directors of the series and, of course, her colleagues. “Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when you say goodbye to something that has marked your life, your being, and of course, your personal and professional growth. There’s never an extra thank you, especially when you are valued for the work you love most, and you enjoy the most and for that reason the first thank you goes to those who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to do what I always dreamed of and what makes me the most happy.“

©@minaelhammani Mina El Hammani shared photos of her last day on the set of Elite

“Thank you to my colleagues, who without them it would not have been the same, it was a privilege to grow and work with each and every one of you. Thank you to my directors for guiding me and getting me to places that I had in me, and that they taught me to discover, value and empower. Privilege.“

Álvaro Rico and Jorge López have yet to express their goodbyes to Elite on their accounts, but surely it won’t be long before they do.