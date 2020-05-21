Salma Hayek and Queen Elizabeth II

Salma Hayek is richer than Queen Elizabeth - here’s how much she’s worth

The billionaire actress holds a bigger money bag than the Queen Elizabeth herself

Mexican beauty  Salma Hayek  is sitting pretty on a hefty net worth that she has built up over the years. The Sunday Times released their Rich List 2020 and revealed that Salma’s total worth ranked in the billions — making her richer than Her Majesty  Queen Elizabeth II . The list reveals that Salma, along with her French husband  François-Henri Pinault , have a total net worth of $8.125 billion (~£6.592 billion) making her the forth richest woman in the world (according to the list). Queen Elizabeth, however, sits a little lower in the list, taking the 96th spot with her millions.

Salma Hayek husband©GettyImages
Salma Hayek and her hubby François-Henri Pinault have built up a net worth in the billions

Not that The Queen isn’t sitting pretty either: Her Majesty has an estimated total worth of £350 million. So how much is that in US dollars?  Prince Harry  and  Prince Willam ’s abuela has about $428,384,250 million. Although it’s not on Salma’s level, we are certain that she’s not sweating the small stuff either. Salma’s net worth is a combination of all her years of work (from her movies to her business deals), in addition to her powerful alliance with her business mogul of a husband. Queen Elizabeth’s net worth, is assumed to include her various properties (aka castles) throughout the UK as well as all the priceless artwork she owns and the Crown jewels.

The Queen Visits West Sussex©GettyImages
Her Majesty is sitting on an estimated net worth of $428,384,250 million

Recently, Salma’s daughter  Valentina Paloma  made a rich list of her own when she made it onto Electric Ride On Cars’  Kids Rich List  for 2020 with her total net worth that put her in the number six spot. She’s joined on the list by fellow celebrity kids like  Shiloh Jolie-Pitt  and her four siblings;  Blue Ivy Carter  with twins Rumi and   Sir ; and  North West  and her younger siblings. The top spot was taken by Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, with his $1 billion trust fund. Others that made the list were  Khloe Kardashian ’s daughter  True Thompson  and Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannilynn Birkhead.

