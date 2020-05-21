Mexican beauty Salma Hayek is sitting pretty on a hefty net worth that she has built up over the years. The Sunday Times released their Rich List 2020 and revealed that Salma’s total worth ranked in the billions — making her richer than Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II . The list reveals that Salma, along with her French husband François-Henri Pinault , have a total net worth of $8.125 billion (~£6.592 billion) making her the forth richest woman in the world (according to the list). Queen Elizabeth, however, sits a little lower in the list, taking the 96th spot with her millions.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek and her hubby François-Henri Pinault have built up a net worth in the billions

Not that The Queen isn’t sitting pretty either: Her Majesty has an estimated total worth of £350 million. So how much is that in US dollars? Prince Harry and Prince Willam ’s abuela has about $428,384,250 million. Although it’s not on Salma’s level, we are certain that she’s not sweating the small stuff either. Salma’s net worth is a combination of all her years of work (from her movies to her business deals), in addition to her powerful alliance with her business mogul of a husband. Queen Elizabeth’s net worth, is assumed to include her various properties (aka castles) throughout the UK as well as all the priceless artwork she owns and the Crown jewels.