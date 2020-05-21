Mexican beauty Salma Hayek is sitting pretty on a hefty net worth that she has built up over the years. The Sunday Times released their Rich List 2020 and revealed that Salma’s total worth ranked in the billions — making her richer than Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II . The list reveals that Salma, along with her French husband François-Henri Pinault , have a total net worth of $8.125 billion (~£6.592 billion) making her the forth richest woman in the world (according to the list). Queen Elizabeth, however, sits a little lower in the list, taking the 96th spot with her millions.
Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma’s net worth revealed - the tween is one of world’s richest kids
Not that The Queen isn’t sitting pretty either: Her Majesty has an estimated total worth of £350 million. So how much is that in US dollars? Prince Harry and Prince Willam ’s abuela has about $428,384,250 million. Although it’s not on Salma’s level, we are certain that she’s not sweating the small stuff either. Salma’s net worth is a combination of all her years of work (from her movies to her business deals), in addition to her powerful alliance with her business mogul of a husband. Queen Elizabeth’s net worth, is assumed to include her various properties (aka castles) throughout the UK as well as all the priceless artwork she owns and the Crown jewels.
Recently, Salma’s daughter Valentina Paloma made a rich list of her own when she made it onto Electric Ride On Cars’ Kids Rich List for 2020 with her total net worth that put her in the number six spot. She’s joined on the list by fellow celebrity kids like Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her four siblings; Blue Ivy Carter with twins Rumi and Sir ; and North West and her younger siblings. The top spot was taken by Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, with his $1 billion trust fund. Others that made the list were Khloe Kardashian ’s daughter True Thompson and Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannilynn Birkhead.