Neymar and Natalia Barulích are heating things up with their first magazine cover shoot. The model and the soccer player put their love (and fashion) on display on GQ Russia’s June issue. For the cover shoot, Natalia’s wraps her arms around her man as they look into the camera. Neymar is handsome in a low cut beige suit, while Natalia is glam in a pastel blazer dress. The spread marks a milestone for the couple who have been dating since the start of 2020.

©@neymar Neymar and Natalia Barulich posed for their first joint magazine cover

“From an attack in defense. In defense of your loved ones. The heroes of the June issue, Neymar @neymarjr and Natalia Barulich @natalia, remind us all of how important it is now to support and protect our loved ones,” read the caption on GQ. “And it doesn’t matter if you sit in self-isolation together in four walls or are forced to communicate only by telephone.”

The pair took to their respective social media accounts to share more photos. Natalia, 28, shared a picture from inside the magazine. “Bonnie & Clyde. Inside our new cover story for GQ shot in Paris out now. @neymarjr.” The soccer star took to his girlfriend’s comments writing, “WHAATTTTT.”

The Brazilian athlete shared a photo from the spread. Natalia took to the comments to share her reaction to her love’s solo shot. “El mas guapo del mundoooo/The most handsome in the world.” Natalia and the Paris St. German star have kept their love largely off of social media.

In February, the DJ took to her social media to confirm their romance and wish the athlete a happy birthday. “Everyone knows how extraordinarily talented you are, but if they could only see how real & beautiful you are inside your hear. You have all my respect and honor babe.” Next to the caption was a photo of the pair standing side by side.